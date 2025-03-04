Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 425 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10,049.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.