Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

