Norden Group LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $277.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

