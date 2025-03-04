BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

BLFS stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $207,817.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,688.95. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,468.58. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,009 shares of company stock valued at $272,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

