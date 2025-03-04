US Bancorp DE Sells 4,808 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of nVent Electric worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 91.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $86.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Citigroup lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

