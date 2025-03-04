Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $597,234,000 after purchasing an additional 172,505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $503,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115,504 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Halliburton by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after purchasing an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,100,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $138,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Griffin Securities cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Down 5.3 %

HAL opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

