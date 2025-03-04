CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,117 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up 2.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.43% of CMS Energy worth $85,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,153,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 174,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

CMS opened at $74.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $74.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,950 shares of company stock worth $2,669,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.