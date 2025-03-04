AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,664 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

