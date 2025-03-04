S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.8% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $528.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The firm has a market cap of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

