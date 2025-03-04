NBW Capital LLC Sells 631 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,865 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,258 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,692,000 after purchasing an additional 989,319 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $160,893,000 after acquiring an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $130,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,615 shares in the company, valued at $7,047,020. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

EA opened at $129.23 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $145.59.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.