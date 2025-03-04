SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.6% of DDFG Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DDFG Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock

GLD stock opened at $266.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $193.88 and a 52-week high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

