40,440 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Synergy Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 33,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.