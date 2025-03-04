23,513 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Synergy Investment Management LLC

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after acquiring an additional 441,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,068 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

