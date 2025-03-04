Dravo Bay LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 9.0% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

