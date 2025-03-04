Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

