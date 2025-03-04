Best Leisure Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 3rd

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, Pool, and Ambarella are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate in industries related to recreation and non-essential services, such as tourism, hospitality, sports, and entertainment. These stocks are often sensitive to consumer spending trends and economic cycles, as they are linked to discretionary expenditures rather than essential needs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.50. 2,997,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.82. The stock had a trading volume of 938,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,858. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

VICI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,223. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.04. 552,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.16. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $111.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,613. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

POOL stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.12. The stock had a trading volume of 116,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,681. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pool has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA traded down $2.58 on Monday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.66. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Further Reading