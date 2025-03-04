Mainstream Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after buying an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after buying an additional 699,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,417,000 after buying an additional 213,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,943,009.64. This represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 929,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,411,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.47.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

