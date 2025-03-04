Analyzing Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Volatility and Risk

Magic Empire Global has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Yiren Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global $15.43 million 0.38 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A Yiren Digital $5.63 billion 0.10 $292.99 million $2.90 2.23

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital 32.37% 20.85% 16.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Magic Empire Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

