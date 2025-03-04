Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,766,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 8,718,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.7 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
Shares of CFTLF stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
About Chinasoft International
