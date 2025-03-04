Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in February

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,766,600 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 8,718,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 219.7 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of CFTLF stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

About Chinasoft International

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, India, and Saudi Arabia. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.