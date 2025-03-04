Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Decreases By 22.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $70.20.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
