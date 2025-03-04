Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Decreases By 22.5%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.83. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $70.20.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.