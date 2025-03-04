Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Declines By 22.2%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hysan Development Trading Up 9.3 %

Hysan Development stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is 3.58%.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

