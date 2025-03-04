Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Posts Earnings Results

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 242.60 ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Intertek Group had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

Intertek Group Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,555 ($70.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,394 ($55.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,570 ($70.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,992.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,881.01.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.62) to GBX 5,500 ($69.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital raised Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,550 ($70.53).

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers’ operations and supply chains.

Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.