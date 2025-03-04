Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17, Zacks reports. Modiv Industrial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 1.42%.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE MDV opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $148.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.06 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

