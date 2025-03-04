Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $232.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

