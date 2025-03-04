Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 20th

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CASGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Cascades Stock Down 3.2 %

CAS stock opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.16. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cascades

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Read More

Dividend History for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.