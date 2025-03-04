Cascades Inc. (CAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 20th

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Cascades Stock Down 3.2 %

CAS stock opened at C$10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.16. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.42.

Get Cascades alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAS shares. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

About Cascades

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.