The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,486 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TJX Companies by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 281.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 911,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.18. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.