Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.62% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $102,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 461,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $933,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after acquiring an additional 324,159 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 3.2 %

BAH stock opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.