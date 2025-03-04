Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Position Cut by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Celestica by 480.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Celestica by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Celestica by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLS opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $53,965,221.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,981,670.76. This represents a 45.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $8,435,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,086.28. The trade was a 37.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,381 shares of company stock valued at $119,142,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

