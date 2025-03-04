Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.