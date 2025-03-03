Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Decreases By 50.9%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the January 31st total of 85,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,482. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $7.30.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Institutional Trading of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

