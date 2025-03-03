Short Interest in High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Decreases By 35.5%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
High Income Securities Fund Price Performance
High Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 39,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,286. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.
High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Income Securities Fund
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Income Securities Fund
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.