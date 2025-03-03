Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 38.8% in February

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 37,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,387. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 345,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 222,839 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 271,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 23.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 270,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 174,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 85,372 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

