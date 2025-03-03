Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 38.8% in February

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the January 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 37,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,387. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.00.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
