Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Short Interest Update

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 812,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE UIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Unisys has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $294.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

