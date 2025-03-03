Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 20% – What’s Next?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,307,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 589,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
