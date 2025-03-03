Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE:OIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 82,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,605. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.