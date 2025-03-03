John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 135.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. 14,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

