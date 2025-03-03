CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CHS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. 37,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
