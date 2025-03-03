VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.85.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

