Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Clean Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTEC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

CTEC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. 16,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Clean Tech ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

