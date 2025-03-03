Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 43.2% in February

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ DTSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,880. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 618.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datasea Inc. ( NASDAQ:DTSS Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

