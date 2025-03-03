Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 43.2% in February

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Datasea Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTSS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,880. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.
Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 618.32%.
About Datasea
Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.
