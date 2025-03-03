Turtle Creek Asset Management Purchases 26,336 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 26,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $150,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 774,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,371.82. This trade represents a 3.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

JELD traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $474.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

