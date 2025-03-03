Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

NASDAQ:TIGO traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,775. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TIGO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.30 to $37.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 229.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

