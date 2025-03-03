Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RVPHW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
