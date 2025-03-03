Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVPHW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

