Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 266,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 193,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,786. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.17.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.
