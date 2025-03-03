Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.60 and last traded at $105.60, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.79.

Pharma Mar Trading Up 10.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Pharma Mar Company Profile

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles for the use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of the European Union, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA Interference segments.

