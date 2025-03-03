Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Down 45.7% – Here’s Why

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 45.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.33). 13,980,617 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,988% from the average session volume of 669,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.61).

Severfield Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £75.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Severfield’s payout ratio is 76.20%.

About Severfield

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

