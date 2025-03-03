enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Down 45.6% – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EUGet Free Report)’s share price was down 45.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 4,139,132 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,166% from the average daily volume of 326,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$262.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at enCore Energy

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total transaction of C$122,701.63. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $296,520. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.