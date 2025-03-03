SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 3606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.
SBI Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.01.
SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.47%.
About SBI
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.
