Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.20 and last traded at $79.47, with a volume of 33946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cochlear in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.6165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

