Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 208789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MURGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

